BC Transit has announced that there will be temporary service reduction impacting Smithers routes.

This is due to a planned employee absence.

According to BC Transit, the service reduction will be in effect from Friday (March 18) until April 18.

Route 22 Smithers/Telkwa will run four trips every weekday leaving Smithers and three leaving Telkwa and Route 23 Smithers/Witset will operate with two trips leaving Smithers and two leaving Witset.

Additionally, weekday On-Request service hours will also be reduced and operate from 10 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 3:15 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Meanwhile, Saturday conventional, On-Request service and Highway 16 connections via routes162 Kispiox/Smithers and 163 Smithers/ Burns Lake will not be impacted.

BC Transit added that there have been some minor time adjustments on some routes and customers are encouraged to get the most up to date information on its website.