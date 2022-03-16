As gas and food prices reached record levels, Canada’s inflation rate climbed to 5.7 percent last month.

Statistics Canada says it’s the highest the rate has been since August 1991 and the second month in a row it was over 5 percent.

Canadians paid 32.3 percent more for gas compared to the same time last year.

Food bought at stores rose 7.4 percent year over year and shelter costs rose 6.6 percent.

Prices for household appliances rose 7.8 percent.

– with files from Vista Radio news wire