Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach is among the 313 Canadians who have been banned from Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry named the Canadians yesterday (Mar 15) which was the same day Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the House of Commons.

The list also includes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly.

Bachrach said he was not expecting to see him banned from Russia but that he continues to denounce the violence that is happening in Ukraine.

“It means that what we’re doing here in Canada is making a difference and I’ve been calling for things like closing Canadian airspace to Russian planes, obviously that caught the Russian’s attention and we’re going to keep doing stuff and we’re not intimidated by these sanctions,” he said.

Bachrach added that he expects refugees from Ukraine to come to the Northwest but is unaware of any that have arrived.

“We are working with several families across the Northwest who have loved ones in Ukraine that they want to bring here and obviously that’s a complicated situation given the violence and in that country but we are doing everything possible to make sure as many folks as possible make it to safety,” he said.

According to Bachrach, his team has been working with the Federal government to understand the steps involved in bringing people from Ukraine to Canada.

Additionally, he said his team has created a newsletter with updates on the situation for those with family in Ukraine and people who want to support the country.

The Smithers region has shown its support for Ukraine as a rally was held two weeks ago and a fundraiser was held on Sunday (Mar 13).