A large part of Canada’s rail service could grind to a halt this weekend.

CP Rail has issued a lockout notice to three-thousand members of the Teamsters Union, effective Sunday morning.

The workers have already voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike but have not yet set a date.

The railway says they aren’t willing to prolong weeks or months of uncertainty over whether the employees will walk off the job.

Teamsters officials say they’re willing to continue to work with a federal mediator right up to the Sunday deadline.

