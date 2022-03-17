Fully vaccinated travellers coming to Canada will no longer need to get tested for COVID-19 before they arrive. The move will take effect on April 1st.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says these travellers could still be randomly tested but don’t need to quarantine while waiting for results.

“Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated travellers will continue to be tested with COVID-19 molecular tests on arrival and on day 8 while they quarantine for 14 days,” Duclos says.

As for cruise ships, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says passengers will need to take an antigen test no more than one day before they depart but are no longer required to be tested before getting off the ship.

***With files from Mo Fahim