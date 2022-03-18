(‎Dale C Sherstobitoff‎ via BC Wildfire and Flood Support Group/Facebook)

A new insurance program is coming for those who live in regions that are increasingly prone to flooding.

Federal and provincial ministers responsible for emergency preparedness will be proposing a national program of flood insurance this spring.

The goal is to reduce the need for massive disaster relief programs as the threat increases due to climate change.

But the federal government adds a “more thoughtful” approach towards building in high-risk flood zones will also be necessary.

– with files from Vista Radio news wire