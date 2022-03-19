College’s within the Northwest have partnered with the province to get more local foods in its post- secondary institutions.

Coast Mountain College and College of New Caledonia are now a part of 20 public post-secondary institutions that are taking part in the Feed BC Program.

According to the province, in February 2021 nine schools were partners for this program but since then 11 have now been added.

The province added that bringing more local food to staff, students and visitors tangibly demonstrates sustainability values and measurably contributes to the economic development and vibrancy of the local community.

CMNT says it is exploring new opportunities to source locally and expand on food initiatives through networking with surrounding institutions,

Additionally the college is advancing local food education by its West Coast Culinary Diploma.

This program will look into locally sourcing food and engaging students from the kitchen to the land according to the province.

Feed BC offers a range of program supports for food to be locally sources, including tools, resources and business to business opportunities.