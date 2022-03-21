The two sides continue talking but CP Rail service has been shut down, with more than three-thousand engineers, conductors, and others off the job.

The strike began yesterday (Sunday) after the two sides failed to reach an agreement but they’re still meeting with a federal mediator.

Federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan stated Canadians expect a quick end to the dispute but he’s resisting calls from business and industrial groups to legislate an end to the walkout.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire