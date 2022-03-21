Construction at the perimeter trail (supplied by: Town of Smithers)

The Town of Smithers says it will be undertaking a water main replacement project near the Riverside Municipal Campground.

According to a notice on the Town’s website, it will be conducted from the campground to the RV Park and on the top of Queen Street.

This was scheduled to begin yesterday (March 20) and be completed in time for the campground opening on May 19.

Community members are being advised that during construction section closures of the perimeter trail will take place for the safety of trail users and workers.