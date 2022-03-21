There will be new leadership for the upcoming school year at Telkwa Elementary School, according to School District 54.

Janna Delany will be the new principal of the school effective August 1 following the upcoming retirement of current principal, Barb Turney.

Delaney has a Masters Degree in Educational Leadership. and she currently holds the Vice-Principal title at Walnut Park Elementary in Smithers, which she has held since 2017.

Prior to that, Delany was the Vice Principal for Twain Sullivan Elementary in Houston for three years and was a classroom teacher at Telkwa Elementary for 12 years.

According to the school district, she has been leading the district’s mentorship program which will provide ongoing development and support for new teachers.

Delaney has more than 30 years of experience as an elementary educator.