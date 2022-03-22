Team Denmark in a huddle following the completion of an end. Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff)

Talk about a nailbiter.

Denmark needed its last rock in the 11th end to outlast a tough Turkey squad by an 11-10 score during the morning draw today (Tuesday) at the World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George.

Danish skip Madeline Dupont drew to the house to move to 3-2 in the round-robin.

After jumping out to a 6-1 lead, Turkey scored four in the fifth and then stole one in the sixth to draw back on even terms.

Denmark picked up deuces in ends even and nine while Turkey got deuces in ends eight and ten.

Turkish skip Dilsat Yildiz hit for a pair to force the extra end.

Denise Dupont, who throws second stones for Denmark, was the game’s top curler at 91% efficiency.

In other action, Sweden improved to 5-1 after a 6-2 victory over Italy (1-5) in nine ends.

Swedish second Agnes Knochenhauer was perfect on all her draws while curling at 97%’

Vice-Skip Sara McManus was equally as good at 94% for the Swedes.

Korea improved to 5-0 (and a tie for first with Switzerland) due to its forfeit victory over Scotland.

(Scotland has returned home following a COVID-19 outbreak on the team).

Canada (3-2), skipped by Kerri Einarson, plays its only game of the day at 2 pm against Japan (4-1).

Canada, the United States, and Denmark are all tied for 5th.

This afternoon’s draw consists of three other games at CN Centre:

Germany vs. United States

Denmark vs. Czech Republic

Norway vs. Switzerland

The top six teams make the playoffs.

Qualification games go on Saturday at 1:00 in the afternoon with the semi-finals Saturday night at 7:00.

Medal games hit the ice Sunday at 11:00 a.m. (for bronze) and 4:00 p.m. (for gold).

The full standings can be found here.

The full schedule and results are right here.

– with files from Hartley Miller