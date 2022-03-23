The Smithers Skate Park Society (SSPS) is looking to Smithers Town Council for final approval on Phase 1 of construction.

If the project is approved construction is scheduled for Phase 1 to start in April and last until October.

Much of Phase 1 includes some landscaping, fencing, walls and skatepark features.

Mayor Gladys Atrill said to Sarah Fitzmaurice the society has shown determination for the project.

“The best thing is that when a community wants something that things can be possible and often we struggle and you have worked for years, I’m not going to diminish how long and hard you’ve worked but it’s one of those cool things where a community really wants something that things are possible,” she said.

Fitzmaurice advised council that in this year’s plans the bowl will not be attempted.

Meanwhile, Councillor Frank Wray asked the committee regarding weather conditions due to construction expected to run until the end of October.

Fitzmaurice said the weather dependent projects are anticipated to start earlier in phase 1.

“The most weather dependent phase of the project would be for the concrete pouring and that will be taking place July and August so, I don’t feel like the latter stages of the project will be affected by weather,” she said.

Additionally, council expressed their support for the project and expressed their gratitude for the work that has been put in.

Meanwhile, Phase 2 of the project is expected to start in 2023 and Phase 3 in 2024.

Council is expected to make their decision on the final approval at the next Regular Council Meeting on April 12.