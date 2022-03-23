Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach says the new agreement announced today (Tuesday) will be positive for local communities.

The Federal Liberals and NDP have launched an agreement and will work together on things like national dental care. Pharmacare and housing affordability.

This agreement starts today (Tuesday) and will last until 2025 and the NDP will now vote with Liberals during future confidence votes and budgets.

Bachrach said for him, one of the important things in this agreement is ensuring that low income families, seniors and children have access to dental care.

“The dental care plan, ensuring that everyone has the dental care they need is a really huge thing and it’s going to make a difference for people,” He said.

Bachrach added that it is anticipated that children 12 and under will have access to dental cared by the end of the year and everyone who makes $90 thousand or less should have access by 2025

Additionally, the agreement features a process that will implement Pharmacare nationwide.

Bachrach also said that during the process of implementing the program he will ensure the region will see more dental professionals.

“That’s going to be an important focus moving forward but the goal here is to ensure that everyone can get their teeth fixed and that’s going to result in so many benefits for our communities for people all across the Northwest,” he said.

Bachrach added that the NDP government will hold the Liberals to their promise for providing universal dental and Pharmacare.

He also said this is an important milestone and will allow politicians to work together.