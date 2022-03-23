It’s your time to complain about that one road in your community that drives you crazy.

The 18th annual Canadian Automobile Association worst roads campaign is underway.

You can submit your rough road, and a picture of it, to c-a-a worst roads, dot com until April 19th.

After voting ends C-A-A will reveal the top 10 worst roads in the country according to Canadians.

