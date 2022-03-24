Healthcare worker (Photo by Spirit of the North)

A new poll finds health care workers in B.C. struggling with their mental health and worried about making ends meet at their current pay rates.

One out of three (34.4 percent) is looking to leave health care altogether.

Three-quarters of those polled (75.2 percent) experienced pandemic-related burnout, and one in three (32.9 percent) do not believe there are adequate mental health supports in the workplace.

The telephone survey was of 802 members of the Hospital Employees’ Union and it took place between February 22nd and March 2nd.

– with files from Vista Radio news wire