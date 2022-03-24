Six child care spaces across the Northwest are now a part of the $10 a Day child care program.

According to the Province, families will pay no more than $200 per month per child for full time enrollment during regular business hours.

“When parents in the Northwest can afford child care, they can focus on pursuing career or educational opportunities and the entire community and its economy benefit,” said Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen.

Included in this program is the Kyah Wiget Education Society for the Wit’suwit’en Child and Family Centre which is an Indigenous led non-profit located on school grounds..

There will be a total of 29 spaces available with 10-infant toddler and 19 three years old to kindergarten age.

“With the commitment to the retention of 12 new early childhood educators being trained in the community, we couldn’t ask for better timing,” said Facility Manager Charmayne Nikal.

Additionally, three child care centres in Terrace are also a part of the program.

The Coast Mountain Children Society will have 176 spaces with 36 infant-toddler, 80 three years old to kindergarten age and 60 school aged.

P.A.C.E.S Day Care Society will also have 40 spaces with 12 infant-toddler, 16 three years old to kindergarten and 12 school age.

P.A.C.E.S Daycare #2 will have 36 spaces with 12 infant-toddler and 24 three to kindergarten.

The province added that this expansion will increase the number of $10 a Day ChildCare BC spaces for families from 2,500 spots to 6,500.

It added that spaces will more than double to 12,500 by December.