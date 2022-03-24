April 2020 of empty streets during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic (supplied by: BV Museum)

The Town of Smithers made it through the first round of voting for B.C’s best small town through a CBC elimination style contest.

Last week, Smithers beat out Dease Lake with 78.61% of the vote.

This week the Town is up against Kitamaat Village and if Smithers wins the second round it could be up against either Atlin or Kitimat.

Meanwhile, Burns Lake also won round one voting against Vanderhoof with 50.04% of the vote.

The Village will be up against Bella Bella during the second round.

The contest runs until April 25.

Voting for the second round is tomorrow (Friday) and community members have until 10 p.m. to vote.