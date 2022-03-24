The number of people people battling COVID-19 in BC hospitals has decreased slightly.

BC health officials report there are currently 255 people hospitalized with COVID-19, three fewer than yesterday (Wednesday).

However, there are 52 people in intensive care, three more than yesterday.

Since yesterday’s update, six new deaths have been reported, including two in Northern Health.

93.4% of eligible people 12 and older in BC have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 91% have received a second, and 57.2% have received a third.

B.C. is reporting 271 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 354,874 cases in the province.

The new cases include:

Fraser Health: 54

Vancouver Coastal Health: 30

Interior Health: 96

Northern Health: 31

Island Health: 60

People who reside outside of Canada: zero

In the past 24 hours, six new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,981.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: three

Interior Health: one

Northern Health: two

From March 16-22, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 16.1% of cases. From March 9-22, they accounted for 25.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (March 16-22) – Total 1,438

Not vaccinated: 204 (14.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 27 (1.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,207 (83.9%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (March 9-22) – Total 393

Not vaccinated: 87 (22.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 15 (3.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 291 (74.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 16-22)

Not vaccinated: 62.4

Partially vaccinated: 21.4

Fully vaccinated: 25.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 9-22)

Not vaccinated: 25.2

Partially vaccinated: 13.9

Fully vaccinated: 6.2

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,462,806 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.