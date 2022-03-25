A one-time relief rebate is coming to the vast majority of BC motorists due to the increased gas prices associated with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Today (Friday), the BC Government announced ICBC will provide most drivers with a refund of $110.

Anyone who had a basic auto insurance policy during the month of February will be eligible. In addition, the majority of commercial customers will receive a discount of $165.

“People are facing increased costs through no fault of their own, but as a chain reaction that started with Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine,” said Premier John Horgan.

“As a result of our work to fix ICBC, we’re in a position to put money back in people’s pockets to help a little with these increased costs.”

Eligible drivers can expect their rebate to come in May if registered for direct deposit or as a refund to their credit card. All other customers will receive cheques in June.

This follows two COVID-19 refunds issued by ICBC last year, which provided drivers with a combined average of $300.