Two brothers who were Syrian refugees will soon be reconnected with their sister after they were separated when fleeing Syria because of the war.

Ishmail Alismail and his brother Mahmuod came to Canada in 2016 with Ishmail arriving in Smithers and Mahmuod in Toronto.

According to Ishmail, his brother has since moved to Smithers with his family and their Sister Aisha is expected in Canada this spring with her family.

He said he is excited to be reunited with his family.

“It’s very hard, I have not seen my family in eight years. It’s very very hard, usually I live with my family and my siblings and then I came here [Smithers] and it’s been almost eight years,” Ishmail said.

He added that since he has arrived in Smithers community members have been welcoming.

Ishmail also said what he is looking forward to about his sister arriving in Smithers.

“I’m excited for her to come here and have a different life because they have a hard life in Syria,” he said.

According to a GoFundMe for the family, Aisha and her family have passed the interview at the Canadian Embassy in Turkey to travel to Canada.

It added that sponsors are hoping to raise money for the families rent for 12 months and basic living expenses.

Over $6,600 has been raised as of Friday morning (March 25).

Anyone wishing to donate can also go to the Bulkley Valley Credit Union and ask to donate to the Bakie family from Syria.