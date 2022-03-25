The province has provided a grant to the District of Houston to increase community safety and wraparound services.

According to the province, community members at risk of harm or victimization will benefit from a $45,000 grant to create a community based team of front-line workers which will deliver better and faster access to services.

These teams also known as situation tables will be made up of representatives from health, public safety and social service agencies.

In a news release the province said these representatives proactively identify vulnerable individuals or families who have a significant probability of committing criminal offences or experiencing harm or victimization and rapidly connect them to services before they experience a negative or traumatic event.

“This program will help connect vulnerable members of our community with the most applicable and effective resources to help them overcome the challenges they are facing,” said Mayor Shane Brienen.

The funding for the situation table is through the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General’s Office of Crime Reduction and Gang Outreach.

There are currently 15 situation tables operating in the province with work for nine more underway.