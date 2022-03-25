Seabridge Gold has announced that it will be investing around $150 million to ramp up field activities and site capture to achieve its Substantially Started for its KSM project.

The project is located near Stewart and is the largest undeveloped Gold Project by resources.

Additionally, the company said that 75 to 85% of this investment will go towards hiring local and indigenous contractors.

According to Spokesperson Elizabeth Miller, the funding will go towards 10 different projects.

She added that the company will be working with BC Hydro to advance the electrification of the project, putting in new camps to support staff working on the project and doing environmental monitoring.

Miller said the work for the projects are expected to start soon.

“All of this work will be starting in the summer of 2022 and some of it is also underway as of right now but I think that people are excited about the possible job opportunities and contract opportunities with the advancement of this work,” she said.

Miller added that this investment for the site capture program will provide benefits for local communities and Indigenous partners.

She also explained what these benefits will be for the local communities.

“The benefits for the local communities are in jobs, contracts and also through many of the programs that Seabridge Gold has in terms of supporting local communities with our community sponsorship program and student bursary programs,” Miller said.

Additionally, the KSM project has received provincial and federal Environmental Assessment Certificate approval in 2014 and has seen support from Smithers and Terrace mayors and councils.

The company added that with this investment it is now one of the largest private expenditures in BC.