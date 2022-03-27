The Bulkley Valley Farmers Market (BVFM) has announced its opening date for the 2022 season.

The market is scheduled to open on April 30 from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Central Square on Main Street and Highway 16.

According to a Facebook post, the market is looking for new vendors for the season.

Anyone interested is being encouraged to fill out an application on the Farmers market website.

The Farmers market closed in October for the season and did not have an indoor market for the winter.