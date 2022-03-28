Canada's Shannon Birchard (far left) and Briane Meilleur sweeping a stone during the bronze medal game of the world women's curling championship (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)

Canada is taking home some hardware from the world women’s curling championship in Prince George.

The Canadian team, skipped by Kerri Einarson, defeated Sweden 8-7 in an extra end in the bronze medal game today (Sunday) before 1,809 fans at CN Centre.

The game was tied 5-5 after seven ends before Einarson made a double angle raise with her last shot for two in the eighth.

Sweden, skipped by Anna Hasselborg, blanked the nine and picked up a pair in the 10th.

Einarson had a wide open hit and stick for one in the extra end, giving Canada its first medal at the world women’s curling championship since 2018.

It was the first bronze medal game to go to an extra end since 2014.

“We came here for gold, but we’re coming home with something, so that’s pretty special,” Einarson said.

“It puts a lot of things in perspective, that there is other, bigger things that are happening in this world. We’re just super grateful.”

“We’re super proud to win that medal and get on the podium here,” said Canadian Vice-skip Val Sweeting.

“It was a heart-breaker last night to give away control of that game, but we learned from it and we’ll pull a lot from this week.”

The gold medal game at 4:00 p.m. today features two-time defending champion Switzerland against Korea.

The 13-0 Swiss and Korea both won their semi-finals Saturday night.

With files from Hartley Miller