B-C’s health officer stated it’s up to each person to assess the risks they face from contracting COVID-19.

Schoolchildren across the province return to class today (Monday) for the first time since the mask mandate was lifted on March 11th.

Doctor Bonnie Henry is telling parents that, if they feel uncomfortable with the situation in schools, have their children continue wearing masks.

She notes they provide an extra layer of protection.

B-C’s vaccination rate for children between the ages of 5 and 11 is among the lowest in Canada, below the national average.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire