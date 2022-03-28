It didn’t take long for the scammers to emerge, following Premier John Horgan’s announcement Friday that we’ll be getting rebates to help cope with the rising cost of fuel, 110-dollars for basic auto insurance policies, and 165 dollars for commercial drivers.

Within hours of the announcement, ICBC began receiving messages from policyholders saying they’d received texts purportedly offering to pay out the rebates.

The government insurance arm says they’re all scams so don’t respond to them.

ICBC will credit the money back to their credit card……deposit it directly to their accounts, if they’re registered for direct deposit, or send them a paper cheque.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire