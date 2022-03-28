From left to right: Zach Barker, Ella Bachrach, Gabe Barker, Joseph Jakubec, Claira Pesch and Heather Lee

Smithers Secondary School will be hosting its first in person musical in two years next weekend.

The title of the show is called Twelfth Night or What You Will and is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play, that goes by the same name.

According to drama teacher Heather Lee, she worked with a friend of hers from Vancouver to create the play into a 1920’s cabaret style musical.

She added that she is expecting for the musical to have a large audience.

One of the performers, Ella Bachrach said she hasn’t been in front of a live audience in over two years.

“I’m super excited, we’ve been preparing since December when we got our cast list and we’ve kind of been going full force since then,” she said.

Bachrach added that some of the dances in the musical were choreographed by students.

Another student in the play, Joseph Jakubec said one of the best decisions he has made was joining the musical theatre program.

“I really love it, there’s a great community and we have a great arts program in Smithers despite being from such a small school and such a small town, even if you’re on the edge about it, you don’t have to have a big role, you don’t have to put yourself out there but just to join and to experience it is the greatest thing,” he said.

Students involved with the play also added when production started there was a lot of uncertainty.

Twelfth Night will be at the Della Herman Theatre on April 8,9, and 19 with tickets available at Smithers Secondary, Mountain Eagle Books and Mills Interior Stationary.