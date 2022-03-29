The Town of Smithers will be hosting two community workshop sessions for its OCP- Zoning Bylaw Review project, Smithers2040.

These workshops will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) at the D’ze L’Kant Friendship Centre Hall with the first session starting at 12 p.m and the second starting at 5 p.m.

According to the Town, the workshops are scheduled to run for two hours and is a way to get engagement from the community.

The Smithers 2040 project began last year and is currently in Phase 4 which includes a Draft OCP and stage three engagement.

Additionally, a survey is also being conducted for community members to fill out.

Comments can be made on the Interactive Webmap or through a printed copy located at Town Hall or Smithers Public Library.

The survey closes on April 19th and the project on April 18.

Anyone looking for more information is being encouraged to go on the Town of Smithers website.