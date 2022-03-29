Those still needing a COVID-19 vaccine in Smithers and Burns Lake can get one at their local pharmacies.

According to Northern Health, this is for those 12 and older who need either dose of a vaccine.

The pharmacies will be providing both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and will also have the Novavax vaccine once it becomes available.

Northern Health Spokesperson Eryn Collins said some clinics in these communities have been returned to public health units.

“Pharmacies are playing a bigger role in delivering vaccines as a part of the overall provincial campaign, they are now already the primary option for immunization for people 12 and older,” she said.

Collins added for Smithers, children 5 to 11 who still need a vaccine can get theirs at the Smithers Public Health Unit.

She also said a key part of the partnership is providing clinics for communities without pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines.

“Where there aren’t community pharmacies offering vaccines for those aged 12 and older and for that 5 to 11 age group as well. We will continue to offer regularly scheduled clinics that will be planned based on the registration numbers and appointment bookings,” Collins said.

She added when people go to book their appointment they will see the available locations to get a COVID-19 vaccine.