Riverboat that has been seized (supplied by: Conservation Officer Service)

The Conservation Officer Service says one person from Northern B.C. has had their truck and riverboat seized in connection with a 2017 decoy hunting operation.

According to a Facebook post, the truck and the boat were valued at around $60,000 and belonged to a prolific offender.

The investigation started in 2017 after an individual shot a decoy and was later tracked down by Conservation Officers where the truck was seized.

Throughout the investigation the person was found to be in violation of numerous offences, which involved the riverboat.

Additionally, the person was also handed a $5,000 fine and a five year hunting ban in connection with the incident and hunting wildlife with a light.

The Conservation Officer Service added that The Civil Forfeiture Act was created to ensure that people cannot profit from unlawful activity or use property in a way that may harm other people.