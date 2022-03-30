In the coming weeks Hudson Bay Mountain will be closed for the season in what is being called one of the more challenging seasons.

According to General Manager Lex Rei -Jones, the mountain had many staff shortages throughout the season including only having 5 lift operators.

She added other staff and managers were scheduled to operate the lift so the mountain could continue to run.

Rei- Jones said that during the season they saw more local skiers at the mountain.

“We did not see a lot of international people, we got our standard people that we would normally see every year, an Australian couple that owns a couple up there, it was their first time back in two years,” she said.

Rei-Jones added that 75% of their staff is made up of International workers, so not having those workers made an impact on staffing levels.

She also said that this year the mountain will be hosting the Schussboomer and Schnai Day events.

“We are pretty excited, it’s just the general feeling for the Schussboomer because it’s one of the longest timed downhill races so, for the ski club to be able to put that on again for us to host it, the vibe with that is just amazing,” Rei-Jones said.

Additionally, the Schnai Day event will have a scaled back version but she said there will be live music and the Slush Cup.

According to Rei-Jones, she is already working on plans for the 2022-2023 ski season.

Skiers and Snowboarders are also able to purchase next season’s passes through the mountains Legendary Pass Sale until the end of May.