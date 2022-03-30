The Prince Rupert Port Authority has announced that it has provided funding to the Village of Burns Lake.

According to a news release, $10,000 through the PRPA’s Export Development Fund will be going to the Village for its Regional Mapping Project.

It added that the fund is a way to foster the growth and transition of the Burns Lake area economy.

The project will identify and catalogue existing producers, their products and associated volumes.

Additionally, the release said Burns Lake will then be in a position to ascertain future opportunities for export business development to accelerate the establishment of a diverse, resilient industrial base.

“This partnership will identify potential opportunities to grow our local economy for the community and surrounding areas to benefit from our proximity to the Port and the ability to access global markets,” said Mayor Dolores Funk.

This project is scheduled to start immediately and finish by September.

The Regional Mapping Project is the second investment by the PRPA’s Export Development Fund.