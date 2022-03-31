Canfor Corporation is reducing operating schedules at all of its sawmills across Western Canada.

The move takes effect on Monday (April 4th) and is due to the cumulative effects of the unprecedented global supply chain crisis.

This includes all locations in Prince George, Vanderhoof, and Houston.

This will remain in place for four weeks and adjustments to operating schedules will be made as supply chain conditions evolve.

“We are experiencing extreme supply chain challenges that are significantly impacting our operations and it has become imperative to reduce operating schedules to address our unsustainable inventory levels. We regret the impact that the reduced operating schedules will have on our employees, contractors, and communities and we will make efforts to mitigate the negative effects,” said Don Kayne, President, and CEO, Canfor.

“We will continue to leverage our global operating platform to minimize disruptions in supply to our customers.”

It is anticipated this will impact production capacity by a minimum of 100 million board feet.

On Tuesday, Canfor also announced a further curtailment at its Taylor Pulp Mill for another six weeks.