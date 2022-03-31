Two arrests have been made following a drug trafficking investigation in Houston.

On March 23, Police launched an investigation after receiving information of possible drug trafficking.

According to RCMP, it was reported that a lot of traffic was headed to a residence in the 2000 Block of Pearson Road and staying for a short period of time.

Police attended the residence where a vehicle known to be driven by a man known to police was observed.

RCMP added that there were three outstanding arrest warrants for the man and due to past encounters where he was violent and dangerous the Emergency Response Team was called to assist.

An arrest was attempted but the suspect tried to avoid apprehension, crashed into a police vehicle and then fled on foot from the vehicle into the trees where he was then located a short distance away.

He was then taken into custody without further incident.

Additionally, a youth who was also in the vehicle with the suspect was arrested but later released to a guardian.

The suspect was held in custody but later released with a future court date on July 11.

The investigation remains active and anyone with information is being asked to call Houston RCMP.