Cash, drugs and cell phones have been seized after BC Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle on Highway 16 west of the Kitwanga Junction in New Hazelton.

Yesterday (March 30) a man and a woman were arrested after police spoke to the pair and believed that they were in possession of a Controlled Substance.

Following the arrests the vehicle was searched and the officer located several cell phones, approximately 80 grams of cannabis, and a plastic bag of apparent Canadian currency estimated to be approximately $100,000.

A woman in her twenties was later released on an Appearance Notice.

Meanwhile, a man also in his twenties who is known to police in western Canada was served tickets for speeding and operating a vehicle with cannabis.

Additionally, he was served with an Appearance Notice in relation to the proposed charge of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to call their local police or crime stoppers