The province has announced that community shuttle bus services for people in remote Indigenous communities throughout the North will be expanded.

$2.8 million in new funding will be shared by 18 communities and organizations.

The Dze L’Kant Friendship Centre is a part of this fund and received $150 thousand.

Additionally, Takla Nation received $186,400 and the Village of Granisle was given over $172 thousand dollars.

According to a news release, the community shuttle grants were awarded earlier this month by Northern Development Initiative Trust.

It added that with the 11 organizations that previously received funding, seven new providers are receiving support to bring shuttle service to rural and remote communities.

“Rural and remote communities throughout northern B.C continue to face challenges related to the loss of Greyhound bus service in the region. This funding highlights our government’s ongoing commitment to ensure these communities have access to affordable transportation options,” said Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen.

Applications were being accepted for the new community shuttle program last November.