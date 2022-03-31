Police are looking to the public for information after multiple vehicles have been targeted in thefts in Houston.

According to RCMP, between Mar 20 and March 21 unknown persons gained access to a towing compound on Morice River Road.

Catalytic converters from four vehicles stored at the compound were removed.

A set of wheels and tires from another vehicle were also taken.

Two vehicles seen near the tow compound around the time of the theft have been described as a beat up black pickup and a smaller grey compact sedan.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact Houston RCMP.