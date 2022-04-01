A business in Burns Lake is donating 10 percent of its sales to help Ukraine as it continues to be invaded by Russia.

According to Owner of Priestly Meats Derek Feldmann, he currently has a goal of $1000 and all of the proceeds will go towards Samaritan Purse, which has set up a hospital in Ukraine.

He said that the decision to take money from his sales to help Ukraine was something that wasn’t really thought through.

“It’s been on my mind for quite a while, like what can we do? Because we always want to do something and it was just kind of a spur of the moment to put on 10% of my sales,” Feldmann said.

He added that he is seeing people buy more products to help support Ukraine.

“I had one lady who never buys jerky and she bought and she bought roughly $200 worth of jerky, pepperoni and stuff, not sure what she’s doing with it but, she’s doing that because of the fundraiser,” Feldmann said.

He added that so far, with this fundraiser he has raised $300 and said that if sales increase because of it he will keep raising money.

Anyone wishing to support the fundraiser is being encouraged to go to Priestly Meats by Tech North on Friday’s from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, in Smithers a Facebook group called Smithers B.C. helps Ukraine and has done a variety of things to raise money and awareness for Ukraine.

Currently a silent auction is being held at the Starlynx building on Main Street.