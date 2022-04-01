Clouds hover across the Northern skies | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

The month of March saw above average temperatures in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District, according to Environment Canada.

According to Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon, the region was 2.2 degrees above average in terms of temperatures for the month.

“That’s good enough for about the eighth warmest on record and it was also a dry month. Only 8.5mm of precipitation, that’s only about 40% of the average precipitation,” he said.

Sekhon added that it was the sixth driest March on record.

Meanwhile, the region of the month of April is not looking consistent, he said.

“We’re going to see fairly near average temperatures, maybe just a little bit below average for the forthcoming days, a little bit unsettled, like in March we saw active patterns in the Gulf of Alaska that delivered quite a bit of precipitation on the coastal side of things,” Sekhon said.

He added that no strong extremes are expected for this month.

As for the remainder of the spring Sekhon said it’s also not looking super conclusive but temperatures are anticipated to hover around average.