People in the Vancouver-Quilchena district will be heading back to the polls after Premier John Horgan announced a provincial by-election for the district.

This will give the BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon a shot at a seat in the legislature.

The BC Liberals have been calling for a by-election ever since Andrew Wilkinson stepped down on February 17th.

Voting day is set for April 30th, and candidate nominations will end on April 9th.

The BC Green Party announced Wendy Hayko would run in the by-election.

Jeanette Ashe is the NDP’s candidate for the by-election.

This is also the first provincial by-election in BC since the Elections Act updates came into effect in March.

That means electronic tabulators will be used to count paper ballots, and electronic voting books will be used to look up voters and cross them off the list.