Hundreds of thousands of low-income Canadians and seniors will soon have access to affordable high-speed internet.

The federal government has inked a deal with 14 internet service providers which will provide internet service for just 20-dollars a month.

Upload speeds and data allotment will increase above the previous plan introduced in 2017.

People who are currently on that plan will not be forced into the new one.

Families receiving the maximum Canada Child Benefit and seniors receiving the full amount of Guaranteed Income Supplement will be eligible for the program.

– with files from Vista Radio news wire