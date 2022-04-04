Alex Cuba talking about his new album Sublime (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

Smithers musician, Alex Cuba will be bringing home a Grammy award.

His album Mendo won the Best Latin Pop Album award which was his fourth Grammy nomination.

According to Cuba, he found out about the win on his way home from the Okanagan after he played a couple of shows in that region.

“This is so surreal, I’m still in shock, it’s unbelievable I’m so happy beyond words,” he said in a video posted to his Facebook page.

Cuba’s nomination was originally announced in November with the awards slated to be on January 31, but were later postponed.

Mendo was written and recorded at Cuba’s house in Smithers during the COVID-19 pandemic and was released last May on a digital only format.

Additionally, Cuba has been nominated for Global Music Album of the Year for this year’s Juno Awards that is scheduled to be held on May 15.