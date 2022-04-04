A free program that will automatically recalculate child support payments for families is available across BC.

The Child Support Recalculation Program was a pilot project in Kelowna, and saves people from requiring a court to review child support.

“This program is important for the changing needs of children and families in British Columbia with child support arrangements,” said Attorney General David Eby.

“We’ve heard from families that this new approach is a faster and more convenient way to ensure child support amounts are accurate, avoiding the time and expense of having to ask a court to review their child support.”

Both parents or guardians will need to be BC residents, and an existing order or written agreement is necessary to be eligible for the service.