The District of Houston has announced that prescribed burns will be taking place west of Houston as part of a wildfire mitigation project.

According to a news release, this is a part of an ongoing wildfire fuel mitigation and interface management initiative.

Treatment activities will be conducted which includes pile burning starting today (April 4) and lasting until May 31.

The District says residents can expect to see visible smoke in the areA approximately 7.5 kilometers southwest of Houston along the Morice River Road and Peacock Forest Service Road.

This area has been identified as a potential wildfire threat to the community.

According to the District, conditions will be closely monitored to ensure the impact to the community is minimized.

It also said the prescribed fires are proven to reduce the intensity of future wildfires by removing surface fuels and understory vegetation.

The District also said the project lead has taken exceptional measures to ensure material left over from harvesting mature trees is utilized.

Engagement took place with two local sawmills, the pellet plant, a fence post manufacturer, a commercial firewood processor and pulp mill in Prince George.

This prescribed fire will remove the remaining woody debris that is left on the ground and will continue to provide fuel for a potential wildfire.

Residents are also being encouraged to be proactive during periods of heavy smoke.

Anyone who is experiencing difficulty in breathing, chest pain or discomfort, sudden onset of a cough or irritation of airways is being advised to call 8-1-1.