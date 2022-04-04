Burns Lake RCMP are investigating a shooting after a woman was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday (April 3rd).

Police were called shortly after 11 AM to the 2500 block of Freeport Road.

Officers found the woman, and she was immediately taken by BC Emergency Health Services.

“While the investigation is a priority for the Burns Lake Detachment, and police work to gather evidence, we would like to speak to anyone who may have information regarding this,” said S/Sgt Shaunna Lewis.

Police believe there’s no risk to the public.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the detachment.