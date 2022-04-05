The Lake Babine Nation has announced that facilities have been shut down due to safety concerns following the development of violence.

This follows a shooting that left one woman in hospital from injuries of an apparent gunshot wound.

According to a Facebook post, the nation’s administration building, clinics, wellness, Economic Development Office, Child Family, daycare and schools have been shut down.

It added that the shut down is to be until further notice.

Police say that it is believed that everyone involved in the shooting are known to each other and there is no greater risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burns Lake RCMP.