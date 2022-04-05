Smithers Town Hall | (Supplied by My Bulkley Lakes Now)

A water quality advisory has been issued for the Town of Smithers.

This is due to the levels of manganese which has slightly exceeded Health Canada’s Maximum Acceptable Concentration.

According to the Town, the quality of its drinking water has not changed.

Northern Health is advising water users to be aware of:

An alternate source of water should be used for preparing infant formula

Water levels of manganese seen in Smithers can be used for purposes like consumption for community members, showering, bathing and other household uses without concern.

The Town added that it regularly tests its water regularly in accordance with Provincial requirements and the Guideline for Canadian Drinking Water Quality.

Town staff are working with Northern Health to develop strategies to reduce the concentration of manganese within the distribution system.