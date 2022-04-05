“I’m still floating in the air, it’s like I’m living a dream”.

Those words are from Alex Cuba after he found out he won his first Grammy on Sunday (April 3).

Over the weekend it was announced that he won a grammy for Best Latin Pop Album for his latest album Mendo, which was written and recorded in his home in Smithers.

According to Cuba, he found out a few minutes after it was announced while he was driving home from the Okanagan after playing a couple of shows in the area.

He added that he was about twenty minutes away from Quesnel where he ran into a snowstorm and when he looked at the clock he thought his cutaway had already happened and thought he didn’t win but, five minutes later his publicist called him.

Cuba explained how it feels to win the award and be from a small community.

“It feels like dreams do come true when you push hard like when you go to get what you want to see in your life and the discipline to do what needs to be done which, is the work no matter where you are in the world it’s going to happen,” he said.

According to Cuba, it feels cool to say someone from Smithers, B.C won a Grammy.

Meanwhile, he has also been on tour for his album Mendo.

Cuba also said it feels good to be back on the road.

“It feels beautiful for the first time now I feel like I am back to myself again so it feels amazing connecting with others because now it’s full capacity anywhere,” he said.

Cuba will be on tour in the United States this week but added he would love to plan a show and celebrate his win with the community.