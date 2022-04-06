New data from the BC Northern Real Estate Board is showing a slight decline in home sales in the Smithers and Burns Lake areas.

According to the report, during the first quarter the Smithers area saw 32 sales with a value of $14.9 million compared to last year where there were 67 sales with a value of $21.2 million.

It added that 9 single family homes, 6 homes on acreage and 6 manufacturer homes in parks changed hands.

As of March 31, there were 51 properties of all types available for purchase which is an increase from last year where there were 48 available.

Meanwhile, in Burns Lake 18 properties worth $3.8 million changed hands since January 1.

This is a decrease from 2021 where 26 properties were sold worth $4.6 million.

The report added that at the end of March there were 30 properties of all types available in the area which was a slight decrease from last year where 31 were available this time last year.

According to the BCNREB, a total of 1041 sales across the entire Northern region were made during the first quarter.

It added that residential unit sales remain elevated but less than last year’s first and second quarters.