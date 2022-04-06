The Northwest Fire Centre says preparation is underway for the upcoming wildfire season which started on April 1.

According to Fire Information Officer Carolyn Bartos, the NWFC is currently working at getting crews at the bases for the initial attack crews and the unit crews.

“Our crews are looking forward to getting to full capacity which happens around the middle of May. That is when we get our new recruits coming into the centre and continue training with their new crew leader,” she said.

According to Bartos, it is the season where there is more smoke in the area because of prescribed burns.

She said for those wanting to burn to be mindful that there is still some snow especially at higher elevations but in the south grass is present.

“That also poses a risk, a kind of hazard for the grass burning season so, be mindful if you are looking to put fire on the ground make sure that you are following the regulations and doing everything properly,” Bartos said.

Additionally, the Northwest Fire Centre is reminding anyone with a Category 3 permits to ensure all piles burned over winter are completely extinguished.

An information bulletin added that large piles have the potential to burn deep into the ground and continue to smolder into the spring.

As of April 6, there are no burning prohibitions but the NWFC says it will closely monitor the weather and fuel conditions.